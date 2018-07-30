JR Motorsports Makes Crew Chief Change on No. 5 Team

JR Motorsports announced today a crew chief change for driver Michael Annett and the No. 5 Pilot Flying J team. Travis Mack will assume crew chief duties from Jason Stockert, beginning with this weekend’s Zippo 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International ( Aug. 4 ).

Mack, a 35-year-old native of Louisville, Ky., is a former employee of Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports, dating back to 2004. During the 2014-15 season, Mack held the role of car chief on JRM’s No. 9 NXS entry and was part of the team’s 2014 championship campaign. Mack returns to the organization from Levine Family Racing, where he served as crew chief for Kasey Kahne and the No. 95 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We are constantly building toward the team’s future,” said Ryan Pemberton, JRM’s director of competition. “At this point in the season it was time for us to evaluate where the No. 5 team was and where we wanted it to be moving forward. It became clear a change was necessary.

“I want to thank Jason (Stockert) for all he’s done for the organization in building the No. 5 team from the ground up. But we’re also looking forward to a new chapter with Travis (Mack). He’s a familiar face to many within the company and we’re excited to put his talents to use with Michael and the Pilot Flying J team.”

Stockert, who has been with JRM since 2017, will move into another role within the organization.

Following a 14th-place finish at Iowa Speedway last weekend, Annett is currently 14th in the season point standings, 40 points outside of the top 12.

“I’m very grateful to be able to return to JR Motorsports,” said Mack. “To have been here previously as car chief and now to come back as a crew chief is a tremendous opportunity. I can’t thank Dale Jr. and Kelley enough for that. I’m looking forward to getting started with the No. 5 team this weekend.”

FRM PR