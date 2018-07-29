Briscoe Battles Back to Top-10 Finish at Iowa

Roush Fenway Racing driver Chase Briscoe fought his way back onto the lead lap and to a 10th-place finish in the waning laps of a double-overtime finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. Briscoe and the team struggled early with a loose car and fell back to a far as 20th position, before picking up seven positions in the final 50 laps of the 250 lap scheduled race. The finish is Briscoe’s second straight top-10 in the No. 60 and his third of the season.

“This was a great effort by the team today,” said Briscoe. “We struggled with grip midway through the race, but once we got the car adjusted we had a pretty fast car. I made a mistake there at the end and spun out trying to stay on the lead lap and fortunately we were able to battle back from that and pick up our second straight top 10 in the No. 60 Ford.”

Briscoe advanced to the final round of knockout qualifying and started the race in 12th position. He advanced to as far as eighth, before losing the handling on his Ford Mustang and falling as far back as 20th by lap 130. The team made massive adjustments during its second pit stop, bringing the No. 60 Ford Mustang to life as Briscoe started turning the fastest times on the racetrack.

He moved all the way to 13th by lap 177 and was running 12th and battling the leader to stay on the lead lap when he spun on lap 236. The car suffered minimal damage in the spin, but the No. 60 restarted 13th; one lap down when the field return to green with 10 laps remaining in regulation. Hard racing and two quick cautions put Briscoe back on the lead lap and in contention for a top 10 when the field went green for the final time in double overtime.

Briscoe was able to power his Ford Mustang inside the top-10 during the final seconds of the 257-lap race.

Briscoe has finished inside the top 15 in five of his nine Xfinity starts this season. The No. 60 program returns to action next weekend at Watkins Glen, with Austin Cindric behind the wheel. Briscoe returns to the No. 60 the following week at Mid-Ohio.

RFR PR