AfterShokz Partners with GMS Racing at Watkins Glen; Allmendinger to fulfill No. 23 Entry

GMS Racing announced today that AfterShokz, the bone conduction headphone brand known for prioritizing situational awareness and comfort through its unique open-ear design, will be an associate sponsor on the No. 23 ISM Connect/AfterShokz Chevrolet Camaro at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Zippo 200. In addition to the team welcoming AfterShokz on board, they also announced that NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series (NMECS) driver, A.J. Allmendinger will fulfill the No. 23 entry along side with Justin Haley that will be in the No. 24 for the Statesville-based team.

“I am really looking forward to racing with GMS,” said Allmendinger. “The team has become very competitive in the short amount of time it’s been competing in the Xfinity Series. Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks and I hope together we can have a strong result. It’s great that AfterShokz is on board as a sponsor. I checked out a pair of their open-ear headphones; they are awesome and such a departure from the bulky headsets you typically see fans wearing at races.”

In Allmendinger’s ten NXS starts he has amassed two wins, two top-fives, two top-10’s and one pole award. The Los Gatos, CA native also has nine Monster Energy Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, in those nine races he collected one win in 2014, three top-fives, six top-10’s and captured a pole award in 2015.

“We are excited to welcome AfterShokz and A.J. (Allmendinger) to the GMS Racing family,” said president of GMS Racing, Mike Beam. “It’s a great product that is already available to fans at the track and what better person to represent their brand than A.J. He is a great road course racer and hopefully we will be able to put the No. 23 and AfterShokz in Victory Lane.”

AfterShokz open-ear headphones offer fans a new way to tune in on race day and every day. Bone conduction technology and OpenFitTM design delivers audio through the cheekbones, allowing race-goers to tune in to exciting race broadcasting and still communicate with fellow fans. Titanium construction makes the headphones lightweight and flexible, ensuring a secure fit while cheering on drivers and provides a more comfortable, less sweaty listening experience than traditional bulky headsets, especially during long, hot race days.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GMS Racing and be an associate sponsor on the No.23 ISM Connect/AfterShokz Chevrolet Camaro with A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel,” said Kim Fassetta, CMO of AfterShokz. “This is a first for AfterShokz and we’re excited to have an experienced driver with an excellent track record representing us.”

Fans can demo and purchase AfterShokz open-ear headphones on race day at the Racing Electronics trailers. Trekz Air wireless headphones are compatible with the all-new LEGEND and the Sportz Titanium wired model is compatible with the FanVision Controller and scanners.

GMS Racing PR