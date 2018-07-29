RCR Post Race Report - U.S. Cellular 250

"We were still missing the take-off speed we really needed at Iowa Speedway with our No. 2 American Ethanol e15 Chevrolet Camaro. Our long run speed was decent, which helped with the longer green flag runs we had during the race today. After losing a lap towards the end of the final stage, we fought hard to be in the lucky dog position in case a caution came out, which it did. We got our lap back and were sitting in the 11th spot, so even though we had to restart toward the back of the field I thought we may have a shot to get a top 10 out of the day in the closing laps of the race. Unfortunately, the 52 (David Starr) turned the 26 (Max Tullman) heading into Turn 1 on the restart, and I just had nowhere to go. I hate it for my team. We were better than the results show today."