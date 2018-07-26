Pete Shepherd III To Make His NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut with JP Motorsports

Pete Shepherd III will be making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway in the U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group for JP Motorsports.

It will mark Shepherd’s first time back to Iowa Speedway since 2006 when he ran the USAC Silver Crown Series event for Carl Edwards/RE Technologies Racing finishing 3rd.

“The opportunity arose when Michael from JP Motorsports contacted me Sunday while my wife and I were watching the Cup race on TV. The seat was open and it was an opportunity that I was more than happy to accept. Michael has been a great resource and very helpful in this time crunch situation.”

Shepherd will be running the #55 National Exhaust/ Connell Construction/driven4communications Toyota for team owner’s Jerry and Phyllis Hattaway.

“I can’t thank Jerry Hattaway enough for this opportunity. He has made this whole process seamless and I can’t wait to get in the car for Friday’s practice. The goal for this weekend is to get more laps under my belt and to maximize points for the 55 team. I have always run limited schedules and I took a few years off of racing, so I want to get as much seat time as possible this year.”

The Green flag will drop at 5pm on Saturday July 28th for the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Pete Shepherd’s 2018 racing season would not be possible without the following marketing partners:

National Exhaust Systems Inc, driven4commucations , Connell’s Construction , VRX Simulators, VRX ESports, Lou’s Barbeque Company, Northern Friction, CTI, BioX Performance Nutrition, Schultz Manufacturing, Thrustmaster, Connell’s Construction, Epic Racewear, Gates, USMW, Cipra Design, Fierce Wraps, and Transbec.

