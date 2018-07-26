Miller Rolls Into Iowa

Vinnie Miller is ready for a repeat visit to Iowa Speedway.



Miller will drive the JAS Expedited Trucking 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway. The race will mark Miller’s second visit to the track this year.



“I’m ready to return to Iowa,” Miller said. “The track is still fresh in my mind after just being there a few weeks ago. I think we will see some good speeds and success this weekend for the No. 01 JAS Expediting Trucking, LLC JD Motorsports Camaro.”



Miller finished 31st in the Xfinity race at Iowa in mid-June. He left the race after 205 laps with overheating issues but got some good experience.



He said he’s pleased to ride with sponsorship from JAS Expedited Trucking this week.



“I’m excited to have Tony Freeland from JAS Expedited Trucking on the car this weekend,” he said. “Tony has been a huge support this year. I am hoping that we have a solid finish so JAS gets some air time.



“I know the team has put together a great car for us this weekend, and I’m going to do my best to bring home a solid finish for Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and the guys.”



In addition to this year’s Xfinity race, Miller has raced in ARCA (finishing sixth) and K&N Pro Series East (26th) at Iowa.



Practice sessions are scheduled at 5:05 and 6:35 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 3:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5:20.

JDM PR