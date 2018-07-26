Smithley Optimistic for Iowa

Garrett Smithley scored one of the best runs of his Xfinity Series career last season at Iowa Speedway.



That 10th-place finish gives Smithley optimism that he can post another excellent result in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at the .875-mile track.



“We’ve had good cars at Iowa,” Smithley said, “and it’s the kind of track I like. It’s a short track but fast, and, with a good car you can make some serious progress.”



Smithley, who is 19th in series points, finished 25th in the series’ first seasonal visit to Iowa in mid-June.



The race will be run in stages of 60, 60 and 130 laps.



Practice sessions are scheduled at 5:05 and 6:35 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 3:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5:20.

JDM PR