26 Jul 2018
Xfinity Series News
Smithley Optimistic for Iowa Getty Images for NASCAR

Garrett Smithley scored one of the best runs of his Xfinity Series career last season at Iowa Speedway.
 
That 10th-place finish gives Smithley optimism that he can post another excellent result in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at the .875-mile track.
 
“We’ve had good cars at Iowa,” Smithley said, “and it’s the kind of track I like. It’s a short track but fast, and, with a good car you can make some serious progress.”
 
Smithley, who is 19th in series points, finished 25th in the series’ first seasonal visit to Iowa in mid-June.
 
The race will be run in stages of 60, 60 and 130 laps.
 
Practice sessions are scheduled at 5:05 and 6:35 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 3:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5:20.

Steven B. Wilson

