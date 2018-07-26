Chastain Productive At Iowa

Ross Chastain always looks forward to racing at Iowa Speedway.



His results there are no small part of the attraction. In seven Xfinity races at the track, Chastain has finishes of fourth (2017) and 10th (2015).



These numbers are encouraging as Chastain fights for a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs, with the next race Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa.



“We always are more than ready to get to Iowa,” said Chastain, who finished 19th at the track in the mid-June Xfinity race there. “It’s a fast short track and one I’ve sort of figured out over the years. Always fun to run there.”



Chastain sits 12th in Xfinity points entering the race.



Practice sessions are scheduled at 5:05 and 6:35 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 3:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5:20.

JDM PR