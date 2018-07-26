JD Motorsports Welcomes Hightower

Brandon Hightower will make his debut for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at a track where he has some history.



Hightower is scheduled to drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller 15 Chevrolet in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway Saturday.



“The fun part of Iowa is you can get on the track sealant and rotate the car how you want to,” Hightower said. “I prefer a tight car, and so what I’ll do is turn the car with the sealant. To race at a track Rusty Wallace designed is a blessing, seeing how the Wallace family has done so much for me. Being excited is an understatement.”



Hightower will race with sponsorship from Kustom Race Parts, Premier Recycling and Timmons Truck Center.



Hightower finished 30th in the Xfinity Series race at Iowa in mid-June. He completed 220 of the 250 laps.



Hightower has competed in 17 Xfinity races over the past three years.



The race will be run in stages of 60, 60 and 130 laps.



Practice sessions are scheduled at 5:05 and 6:35 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 3:05 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5:20.

JDM PR