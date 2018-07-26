Gase Makes a Second Trip Back Home to Iowa Speedway

Joey Gase and Go Green Racing will head back to the Midwest for their second trip to Iowa Speedway this season. The NASCAR XFINITY Series first visited "The Hawkeye State" back in June. Go Green Racing had some success in their first visit to the track finishing 21st. They'll hope to continue the speed they displayed back in June. On the long runs Gase was posting top 15 lap times, but getting caught in lap traffic is what hindered the team from a better finish. Gase commented, "We were really fast here back in June. We had a top 15 car but we didn't qualify where we wanted. We got the lucky dog at the end of every stage, so we had to start at the back of the field and work our way through lap traffic. We're hoping to have better track position this weekend to get us a finish that displays our speed."



This weekend you will find two special honorees on Gase's Iowa Donor Network / Sparks Energy Chevrolet along with a photo of his mother. Derek Cisneros was a 12 year old donor who tragically passed away last year in a car accident on his way to a soccer game. The other is a family friend of the Gase's, Alisha Ross, who is currently on the waiting list for a heart and double lung transplant. Both the Cisnero and the Ross families will join the team at the track for Saturday's U.S. Cellular 250 and watch Gase from their pit box.



As many may know, Gase announced Monday about his partnership with The Salvation Army - Western Division. All week Gase has been encouraging fans from around the country to help raise money for the communities in central Iowa that were left in pieces from the vicious tornadoes last Thursday. In his efforts to raise money Gase will sport the Salvation Army's donation website on the upper quarter panels and the TV panel of his car. Sparks Energy graciously donate their sponsorship space to aid Gase in his efforts to help his community. "I just want to do anything I can to help the community. I'm blessed to be where I am and I want to use this platform I have to help others" said Gase.



Haulers enter the track on Friday morning, and the first practice for the U.S. Cellular 250 begins at 5:05pm ET on NBCSN. Gase and the team head into the weekend with confidence that they will continue the speed shown in June and get themselves a finish they deserve.

Joey Gase PR