Gase Brings Home a 22nd Place Finish in the Lakes Region 200

Joey Gase and Go Green Racing made positive strides this weekend in New Hampshire. The weekend started with two practice sessions Friday afternoon at NHMS. The team showed good speed in both sessions and were optimistic for qualifying Saturday morning. In qualifying, Gase made the second round for the second straight week ending the first round with the 24th fastest lap. He would pick up two more spots in the second round and would start the afternoon's Lakes Region 200 in 22nd.



The race had begun and 8 short laps later Gase reported that his Sparks Energy Chevrolet was really free on entry and in the center. The first stage would stay clean and under green for its entire 45 laps. Gase had been fighting hard the final laps of the stage with the #36 for the lucky dog position. Jockeying back and forth, Gase had won the battle which would put him back on the lead lap. In between stages, Gase reported that he had gotten really tight on the long run. He really had to use the brake to set the nose in the center of the corner. Gase earning the lucky dog meant that he would have to start in the back regardless. So with the notes provided and being "the dog" CC Patrick Donahue would call for 1/16 of packer in the left front, two rounds in the right rear, and a pound of air added in the right rear tire.



With caution laps into count, they would get the green flag to begin stage two on lap 52. On Lap 70, a caution would come out for fluid on the back stretch. Then five short laps later another caution was out for the #4 of Ross Chastain backing it into the turn 3 wall. Under this caution a lot of the leaders decided to come down pit road. It would only be a 7 lap shootout until to end the stage, so Donahue elected to stay out to gain some track position and try to get some stage points. They would restart 10th. Unfortunately another caution had come out within those final 7 laps so they would bring it down pit road for tires and a wedge adjustment for the final two laps.



Gase would start the final 102 lap stage from the 22nd position. He would climb his way into the top 20 in the first 20 laps of the stage. While doing so, he reported that he was free on entry and in the center once again. Then as the green flag run progressed he started to get free all the way around. "10-4. This is the longest run you've had on tires so just keep on digging bud," Donahue responded.



The leaders would begin to come down pit road to make their green flag pit stops. Therefore Patrick called Gase down pit road to try and short pit the guys they were racing on the track. Right as they were pulling off pit road, the caution came out for the #51 of Jeremy Clements running into the sand barriers on pit road. This would ultimately put the team down two laps with virtually no chance to wave pit road to get a lap back as some of the leaders had already pitted.



Gase was fighting hard to gain every spot he could for the final 28 laps. He would ultimately beat out every car on his lap and would bring his Sparks Energy Chevy to the checkered in the 22nd position. Gase shared on social media later that night "P22 finish for our Sparks Energy Inc car today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Had about a 18th place car but got caught a lap down when we pitted under green then the very next lap the 51 hit the sand barriers bringing out a yellow. Felt good to get a FINISH again!"



Again, the speed the team showed was very promising and it has not gone unnoticed. Over the past several weeks teams have been complimenting Joey, Donahue, and the crew for their solid runs. They got a little unlucky again this weekend not catching a break with one of the final cautions, but another solid weekend of practice, qualifying, and a 22nd place finish is a positive note to take away from the weekend.



The NASCAR XFINITY Series will make their second trip to Iowa Speedway next weekend for the U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group. The haulers are scheduled to enter Friday morning with practice to follow later that evening.

Joey Gase PR