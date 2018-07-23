Tullman-Walker Racing announces formation of new NASCAR Xfinity Series team

This season, Richert has been instrumental in the success of three top-10 finishes for Tullman in ARCA, including back-to-back sixth-place finishes at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving for Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

“I’m very appreciative of this newest opportunity in my racing career,” said Max Tullman who competed in the ARCA race at Iowa Speedway earlier this month.

“The support of TWR, Zoomi and Myota has been amazing and we’re looking forward to going to Iowa this weekend and having a successful debut.”

Tullman, 20, believes his prior experience at Iowa should be beneficial for his expected Xfinity Series debut Saturday afternoon.

“We had a solid 12 th place finish with the ARCA car here earlier this month, but with the Xfinity car, there’s no expectations,” he said. “Our goal is to have two successful practices on Friday , qualify for the race on Saturday and see the checkered flag. From there, we can elevate our expectations moving forward at Las Vegas and Kansas.”

Steve Tullman says he’s excited about this next chapter for TWR.

“A lot of great people have been instrumental in making our transition from sports cars to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and we’re hopeful for a promising debut,” he said. “We expect good things from Max behind the wheel and of course we couldn’t do this without the support of our partners Zoomi and Myota.”

Earlier this season, Max Tullman also made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut for Young’s Motorsports at Chicagoland Speedway. He has a minimum of two additional races on his Truck Series schedule including Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug.) and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct.).

The U.S. Cellular 250 (250 laps | 218.75 miles) is the 19 th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2018 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., July 27 from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., July 28 beginning at 2:05 p.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m. with live coverage on NBCSN, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

For autograph requests and to join Max Tullman on social media, please like him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @MaxTullman.

Additional at-track updates can be seen on Twitter @TeamMaxTullman.