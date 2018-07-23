Smithley Parks Late In Race

Contact with another car late in the race forced Garrett Smithley to the garage and to a 32nd-place finish in Saturday’s Lakes Region 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



Smithley started 28th.



Contact with Chad Finchum 21 laps from the finish produced the race’s seventh and last caution.



“I hate it for my team today,” Smithley said. “I had a great car at my worst track. We got turned with about 20 laps to go. I shouldn’t have put us in that position and hate it for our guys working so hard, but we’ll come back strong at Iowa.”



Smithley remained 19th in series points.



Christopher Bell won the race.



The series races next July 28 at Iowa Speedway.

JDM PR