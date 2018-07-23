Miller Scores 27th At NHMS

Vinnie Miller turned a tough starting spot at the tricky New Hampshire Motor Speedway course into a 27th-place finish Saturday in the Lakes Region 200 Xfinity Series race.



Miller started 35th, worked his way through the field and was pleased with the afternoon’s results.



“After a stretch of bad luck, I’m happy to finally have a decent weekend again since we were in Daytona,” he said. “A huge thanks to my No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for making it possible.



“It is funny that the bad-luck streak was broken at a track I have had bad luck at the past two visits. I actually look forward to coming back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next year.”



Miller advanced to 25th in the series point standings.



Christopher Bell won the race.



The series moves on to Iowa Speedway for a July 28 race.

JDM PR