Chastain 26th at Loudon

Ross Chastain raced to a 26th-place finish in Saturday’s Lakes Region 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after sliding along the wall near the race’s halfway point.



The race’s third caution flew on lap 81 when Chastain slid between turns three and four.



He stayed 12th in Xfinity points and remains in the hunt for a playoff spot.



“It’s not the finish we wanted, but we had a very good car,” Chastain said. “We’re still looking good in the point race. It’s on to Iowa now, and we’ll look for a better finish there.”



Christopher Bell won the race.



The series races next at Iowa Speedway July 28.

JDM PR