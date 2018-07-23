Casey Roderick to Drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Entry at Iowa Speedway

GMS Racing announced today that successful short track racer, Casey Roderick will pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

“I can’t thank Mike Beam, everyone at GMS Racing, Chevrolet and Chase Elliott enough for believing in me to make this possible,” said Roderick. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to be back in the Xfinity Series. I am excited to get to Iowa to work closely with Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the GMS Racing team to get this No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro up front and have a strong run.”

In Super Late Model competition, Roderick is the most winningest driver and currently leads the Southern Super Series championship. His most recent win was this year at the famed Five Flags Speedway in the Allen Turner PLM 100, a track where the 25-year-old is a three-time track champion.

“We are very excited about having Roderick behind the wheel this weekend at Iowa Speedway,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “ He is a great short track racer and has had a lot of success in his career around the Southeast. It’s nice to give someone who works so hard a chance to show his skill at a national level.”

GMS Racing PR