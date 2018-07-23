Sparks Energy Donates Their Sponsorship Space to Help Raise Funds for Those Affected By Horrific Tornadoes in Iowa

Last Thursday evening multiple tornados ripped through Central Iowa causing damage you thought you’d only see in Hollywood. In efforts to help those communities affected, NASCAR driver and Iowa native Joey Gase will team up with the Salvation Army’s Western Division at Iowa Speedway to help raise money for those communities. Gase will race his Iowa Donor Network / Sparks Energy Inc. Chevrolet next Saturday in the U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group. On the upper quarter panels and the TV panel of Gase’s car you will find this Salvation Army website “http://donate.salarmywestern. org/iowatornadoes“ , at this site you can make a donation that will go directly to those communities affected.



“As soon as I heard about the storms I wanted to do something to help,” said Gase. “This hits close to home for me and in Iowa we’re all one big family. Whether it’s $5 or $100, any donation can go a long way on helping these families get back on their feet. I’m just thankful to have a primary sponsor like Sparks Energy to give up their space on the car this weekend to help fellow Iowans.”



J Sparks, President of Sparks Energy, added “We love Joey and everything he stands for. When he came to us with the idea of having a donation site on the car next weekend in Iowa it was a no-brainer. With us being a storm response and energy restoration service we have seen firsthand what storms like these can do. We want to do whatever we can to help all those affected get back to their normal day of life”.

Joey Gase PR