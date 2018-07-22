Cindric Crashes Late, Finishes 17th at New Hampshire

Austin Cindric’s long weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway came to a close Saturday with the No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang crossing the line 17th.

“Honestly, we probably had the best car we’ve had at least with me in the 60 going to the race track,” Cindric said following the race. “Obviously, we had complications in practice. We had a few complications in qualifying and an outstanding race going.

“We really had awesome long run speed. We were set to finish in the top five and for these guys that’s awesome. Then we sped on pit road, had to come back through the field and did so, but just got tangled up the last lap, the last corner and tore up a lot of stuff. It’s just unfortunate.”

It was an eventful couple of days at the 1.058-mile track after Cindric made contact with the wall in practice on Friday, but the No. 60 team worked tirelessly to make repairs. Cindric went on to qualify 15th Saturday morning, before he and the team went to work during the race.

The rookie driver would cross the line 14th to end stage one, as he reported he needed rear grip in his Ford Mustang. Crew chief Mike Kelley brought Cindric to pit road and dialed the Ford Mustang in as he restarted 13th for stage two, before quickly breaking into the top-10 Just 30 laps later, Cindric found himself fifth before finishing seventh in stage two.

The second round of pit stops came at lap 93 for four tires and fuel, and the final stage would begin at lap 98 where Cindric lined up 17th. But again, he would go on to pick off cars one at a time, surging back into the top-10 by lap 144. With a long green flag run, the No. 60 pitted under green at lap 165 when the caution came out as he was exiting pit road. After a red flag for cleanup at the pit entrance, Cindric was penalized for speeding down pit road forcing him to restart 15th with 27 to go.

He worked his way up several positions as laps wound down, but made heavy contact with the wall coming to the checkered flag to finish 17th.

