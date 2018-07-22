GMS Racing NXS Loudon Recap

22 Jul 2018
Xfinity Series News
GMS Racing NXS Loudon Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Johnny Sauter, No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet Camaro

START: 12th

FINISH:19th

POINTS:12th

Notes & Quotes:—

-This event marks Sauters second Xfinity race with GMS Racing. The first being at Dover International Speedway where he finished sixth.

-GMS Racing currently holds the 12th-position in owners points, 10 points behind Kaulig Racing.

“I was fighting with a loose handling car majority of the race. I made multiple visits to pit road to try to tighten me up but it never seemed to be enough. I had a loose wheel and that really set us back. Luck just didn’t seem to be on our side today. I am grateful for the oppertunity and I can not thank Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam enough.

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

