GMS Racing NXS Loudon Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

-This event marks Sauters second Xfinity race with GMS Racing. The first being at Dover International Speedway where he finished sixth.

-GMS Racing currently holds the 12th-position in owners points, 10 points behind Kaulig Racing.

“I was fighting with a loose handling car majority of the race. I made multiple visits to pit road to try to tighten me up but it never seemed to be enough. I had a loose wheel and that really set us back. Luck just didn’t seem to be on our side today. I am grateful for the oppertunity and I can not thank Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam enough.”