RCR Post Race Report - New Hampshire 200

Matt Tifft Powers to Fifth-Place Finish in National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet at New Hampshire

14th 9th "All season long we have known that we have speed in our Camaro SS, but we have needed to put everything together from practice to qualifying to the race. I feel like we have done that at times this year but then just weren't able to capitalize on that in the end. We did that this weekend with our National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet, though. We had great practice sessions on Friday . We missed qualifying a bit with the tightening of the race track in the heat, but we knew that had a good car to work with. Then we were able to capitalize with a great race. We had to make some adjustments in the first two stages, but we got to where we needed to be in Stage 3. We were one of the fastest race cars on the race track by then. I was a bit too tight there at the end to gain anymore spots, but I'm proud of our fifth-place finish today. New Hampshire hasn't always been very nice to me, but this team worked hard all weekend to bring home a strong finish." -Matt Tifft