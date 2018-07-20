Rette Jones Racing; Van Wieringen look for solid performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

20 Jul 2018
Xfinity Series News
Rette Jones Racing; Van Wieringen look for solid performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway RJR Photo
With an 11th place finish in the books in his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) debut last weekend at Thompson Speedway (Conn.) Motorsports Park, Rette Jones Racing and newcomer Tristan Van Wieringen hope to continue their progression in Saturday afternoon’s United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).
 
Showing promise with his speed and his consistency during last Saturday night’s King Cadillac GMC Throwback 100, the RJR team is confident that they can improve on their effort and together deliver a top-10 finish in Van Wieringen’s second career start.
 
“I learned a bunch at Thompson,” said Van Wieringen. “I’m very proud of my Rette Jones Racing team. They were very patient with me throughout the weekend. I learned so much, I can’t even begin to tell you.
 
“We had a fast No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion during the race, but the early challenge for me is to better inform Mark (Rette, co-owner and crew chief) what the race car is doing – so we can better adjust and have a stronger car for the end of the race.”
 
With New Hampshire one of the flattest race tracks on the circuit, Van Wieringen says his concentration mode is peaked knowing he doesn’t have a lot of opportunities to adjust to his new surroundings between practice, qualifying and the race.
 
Still, Van Wieringen knows that he’s surrounded by smart people – who have been to New Hampshire before and plans to use that knowledge to assist him in his New Hampshire debut.
 
“Despite heading into some uncharted waters for me this weekend at New Hampshire, I feel pretty good and very optimistic about the race,” added Van Wieringen. “I’m doing everything I’m supposed to as a driver to prepare myself.
 
“From looking at video, studying pictures, talking to people and even bothering my sister Dominique for some knowledge, it should all help. Nothing though beats actual track experience. So, we’ll just have to see where our Durobyte team is at the end of practice and set our expectations from there.
 
“We finished 11th last weekend, I think we are much better than that and hope to show it.” 
 
Rette says he was very satisfied with Van Wieringen’s debut and believe his on-track performance will only strengthen with more seat time.
 
“I couldn’t ask for much more than what Tristan delivered at Thompson last weekend,” mentioned Rette. “He learned a ton and brought the car home in one piece.
 
“I think he was pretty hard on himself because he wanted a top-10 in his debut and it slipped away at the end. That happens though. That’s racing. It’s a good trait for
any driver not to be satisfied with anything but a win.
 
“It may take us a couple races for Tristan to get to his full comfort zone with the K&N car, but once he settles in, I think he’s going to be just fine.”
 
In addition to Durobyte, JRI Shocks, Huntilar Corp., Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Ford Performance and Jones Group International will serve as associate marketing partners for Saturday evening’s 100-lap showdown.
 
The United Site Services 70 (70 laps | 70 miles) is the ninth of 14 races on the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Fri., July 20 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. A final practice session is set from 6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the night at approximately 7:05 p.m. The race will take the green flag on Sat., July 21 following the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at approximately 6:45 p.m. The event will be televised on a tape-delayed basis on NBC Sports Network on Wed., July 25 at 6:00 p.m. (ET)
 
The latest on Rette Jones Racing is available at RetteJonesRacing.com, the team’s Facebook page or Twitter @RetteJones30. 
 
Van Wieringen also tweets. Follow him @TW1STan. 

RJR PR

Steven B. Wilson

