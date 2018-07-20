Rette Jones Racing; Van Wieringen look for solid performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“I learned a bunch at Thompson,” said Van Wieringen. “I’m very proud of my Rette Jones Racing team. They were very patient with me throughout the weekend. I learned so much, I can’t even begin to tell you.

“We had a fast No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion during the race, but the early challenge for me is to better inform Mark (Rette, co-owner and crew chief) what the race car is doing – so we can better adjust and have a stronger car for the end of the race.”

With New Hampshire one of the flattest race tracks on the circuit, Van Wieringen says his concentration mode is peaked knowing he doesn’t have a lot of opportunities to adjust to his new surroundings between practice, qualifying and the race.

Still, Van Wieringen knows that he’s surrounded by smart people – who have been to New Hampshire before and plans to use that knowledge to assist him in his New Hampshire debut.

“Despite heading into some uncharted waters for me this weekend at New Hampshire, I feel pretty good and very optimistic about the race,” added Van Wieringen. “I’m doing everything I’m supposed to as a driver to prepare myself.

“From looking at video, studying pictures, talking to people and even bothering my sister Dominique for some knowledge, it should all help. Nothing though beats actual track experience. So, we’ll just have to see where our Durobyte team is at the end of practice and set our expectations from there.