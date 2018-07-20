Gase to Return to Hawkeye Downs for Iowa Donor Network Night

Gase will have a busy weekend when the NASCAR XFINITY Series travels back to Iowa Speedway for the U.S. Cellular 250. He announced this morning that he will be heading back to where his racing career started at Hawkeye Downs Speedway to run his late model for Iowa Donor Network Night presented by Fleck Sales. Gase was the youngest ever to win the championship in late models at Hawkeye Downs at the young age of 16 in 2009.



The last four years Iowa Donor Network has hosted an event at the Cedar Rapids local track. Each year Gase has made time to come support his local track that both him and his father, Bob Gase, used to race every Friday night. "I always love coming back to Hawkeye Downs when I can," Gase commented. "It brings out some nostalgia when I race here when I was little and all throughout high school. Iowa Donor Network has been amazing sponsoring the night to help spread awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation."



Gase sure has his plate full next Friday. He'll be at Iowa Speedway for NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at 4:05pm and 5:35pm. Then he'll pack up and race an hour and a half back to his hometown, Cedar Rapids, to gear up for Hawkeye Downs Speedway.



Joey and the team are also looking for some small sponsorship aboard his #35 late model.

Joey Gase PR