Miller Makes Loudon Debut

Vinnie Miller will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) Saturday afternoon in the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro.

Despite being Miller’s first NXS start at NHMS, he has two previous races on the 1.058-mile Loudon, NH track. Miller participated in the NASCAR K&N Series East (NKNPSE) race in 2017 but a mechanical issue relegated him to a 21st place finish. He also has one Super Late Model start in 2015.

"I really don’t have a good track record at New Hampshire. I cut a tire three times in the same spot last year in the K&N race (NKNPSE). It was almost comical. I’m looking forward to seeing if the third time is a charm and hoping to get a top 20 finish, that will certainly feel like a win for me. I know the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team has been working hard to get the car setup for this weekend and I am thankful for their support. NASCAR always draws a good crowd at New Hampshire and we are certainly happy that the fans come out and support the Series" said Miller.

Saturday’s race will have stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.



A pair of practice sessions are scheduled Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

