Chastain Looks To Build Point Total

Ross Chastain, riding in 12th in Xfinity Series points, will look to build on his point total in Saturday’s Lakes Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



Entering the 18th race of the season, Chastain is in the 12th and final qualifying spot for the Xfinity playoffs. He has a 38-point edge over 13th place.



“As the weeks go by, every race gets more important for us,” Chastain said. “It’s critical to get a good finish this week so we can stay strong in the race toward the playoffs. New Hampshire is a track where we can do well.”



Chastain hopes to add to his seasonal top-10 total of four at NHMS, where he has raced three times in Xfinity events.



Saturday’s race will have stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.



A pair of practice sessions are scheduled Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

JDM PR