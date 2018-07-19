Smithley Race for Loudon

Garrett Smithley plans to improve on last week’s 19th-place run at Kentucky Speedway when the Xfinity Series rolls into New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Lakes Region 200.



The 19th-place run put Smithley 19th in series points.



“We’re looking for more this week at Loudon,” Smithley said. “I like the track because it’s basically a big ‘short’ track where how you’re able to negotiate the turns is very important. There’s speed down the straightaways, but you can make up spots in the turns.”



Smithley, who has a pair of top-10 finishes this season, has raced twice at NHMS.



Saturday’s race will have stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.



A pair of practice sessions are scheduled Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

JDM PR