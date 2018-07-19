Go Green Racing is Off to New Hampshire for the Lake Regions 200

After a couple of unlucky weekends in Kentucky and Daytona, Joey and Go Green Racing head to New Hampshire with their heads held high. Both weeks they've had really good runs going for them before getting caught in a wreck that ended their day. Knowing that they've had the speed to compete in the top 15 is keeping the team optimistic that they're luck will change.



Gase has traveled to New Hampshire Motor Speedway 6 times previous to this weekend and has tallied a top 25 finish his last two trips. "We've had a rough two weeks in Kentucky and Daytona. Even though we haven't had the finishes we've wanted; the speed we've shown is encouraging," said Gase. "We're hoping to flip the script this weekend in New Hampshire and get us a finish that our guys deserve."



Haulers enter the track later on this evening and first practice for the Lakes Region 200 begins tomorrow at 1:05pm ET on NBCSN. The team is hoping to continue the great speed that they've shown lately, but get a finish that reflects their hard work.



TV/Radio:

The Lakes Region 200 can be seen live on Saturday, July 21st on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on PRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR