14 Jul 2018
Xfinity Series News
GMS Racing NXS Kentucky Recap

Spencer Gallagher, No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet Camaro

START: 15th

FINISH:20th

POINTS:12th

Notes & Quotes:—

-GMS Racing sits 12th in the owners points standings; three points behind Kaulig Racing.

“Luck was not on our side this weekend at Kentucky. The GMS Racing team brought me a really fast car and deserved a much better finish than the results that was shown tonight. We had some issues on pit road but my guys never gave up and continued to battle all night. I already can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of one of these machines and give this team and organization a finish that they deserve.”
 

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

