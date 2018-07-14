RCR Post Race Report - Alsco 300

"We had a fast No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro right from the start this weekend. I was really happy with how it handled. I could hug the bottom really well in Turns 3 and 4 to get under people. Turns 1 and 2 needed more work, but we got better over there as the night progressed on Friday . It was great to be running up in the top 5 for Stage 1. We didn't free up the car as much as I needed for Stage 2, so we got shuffled back a little bit, but we made it up in the final stage. We decided to pit for four fresh tires and one final adjustment when the caution came out with 38 laps to go. Unfortunately, we had to make a second trip down pit road for an unscheduled stop, so that cost us track position. I was able to work my way through the field and into the top 10 for a little bit after that. Our Camaro just snugged back up again a tick too much, and I got shuffled back a couple spots. We'll continue to learn from races like this. "