RCR Post Race Report - Alsco 300

"We started tonight's race a little farther off than we expected to, but Danny Stockman did a great job making wholesale changes to our South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet every time we came down pit road. He finally got me to where I could drive it and move through the field. It was fun to battle with Kyle Busch, Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell there. As long as we had clean air, we were in good shape. We were leading when the cautions came out and I chose the bottom on the restart, and if I could, I would have probably done something a little different there to keep cars off my right rear. It was just free taking off for a lap or two, but that is what helped our car maintain and make speed once we got it better. I will run this race over in my mind on the flight home, but as soon as we land tonight, it is on to New Hampshire next week."