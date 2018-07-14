Early Incident Forces Majeski to Settle with a 27th-Place Finish at Kentucky

After a strategy call for a two tire pit-stop during the stage one break, Ty Majeski lined up on the outside row but contact on the restart forced him into the outside wall derailing his race forcing him to settle with a 27th-place finish in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Kentucky Speedway.

“The first run of the race we started on the outside and the outside line kind of got hung up in the beginning,” Majeski said. “I feel like we fell back to 20th or 22nd and were able to drive up to 15th or 16th. We were running consistent lap times that were in the top five, so we just needed some track position. Mike made an aggressive call just taking two tires there and we thought more people would do it too and they didn’t, so we were kind of a sitting duck there. I went through one and two and I guess the 42 got in the back of us and sent us into the wall. After that we just had so much damage, the rear deck, the spoiler was moved over six inches, so we were just kind of hanging on from there.”

After coming off his Slinger Nationals win on Tuesday, the rookie started the 200-lap race in the 18th position but fell to 21st early on due to the high line stacking up on the start. With a caution free stage one, Majeski steadily was able to work his Ford Mustang through the field picking up five positions to take the green checkered in the 16th position.

During the stage break, crew chief Mike Kelley called for a two-tire stop in hopes the clean air would help the handling of the car. On the restart, contact was made by the No. 42 machine turning Majeski into the outside wall. After multiple pit-stops under green flag conditions to fix the mangled the Ford, Majeski was scored in the 32nd position when the green checkered waved ending stage two.

With a flurry of cautions in stage three, Majeski despite battling a loose handling machine was able to persevere gaining five positions to earn a 27th-place finish in his first NXS career start at Kentucky Speedway.

Next up for the No. 60 team is New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 21. Race coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage can also be heard on PRN and SIRIUS radio channel 90.

RFR PR