Reed Drives Crosses the Finish Line 8th at Kentucky Speedway

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang to an eight-place finish under the lights Friday evening at Kentucky Speedway. Reed started the race ninth and despite a tight-handling condition was able to drive his Ford through the field to earn a solid top-10 finish at Kentucky.

“It was a solid night here in Kentucky,” said Reed. “It just seemed like we had speed right off the truck and that carried through the whole weekend. That makes it a lot easier when you unload good and you can fine-tune and tweak on it, instead of having to do wholesale changes. I’m proud of everyone on the Drive Down A1C.com Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang. It was nice progress this weekend and something to build off of.”

Reed made it to the final round of qualifying Friday afternoon to earn a ninth-place starting position for 200-laps under the lights at Kentucky Speedway. Reed fell back to 12th over the course of Stage 1 while dealing with a tight handling condition. After a pit stop for four tires, fuel, air pressure and a wedge adjustment, Reed lined back up 12th for Stage 2.

The tight handling condition continued and Reed finished out the caution free Stage 14th. Reed once again came down pit road for adjustments before starting the final Stage. The No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford really came alive as the laps dwindled down. Reed drove his way into the top five before losing a few spots in the final few laps to ultimately cross the finish line eighth.

RFR PR