Miller Returns To Kentucky Speedway With JD Motorsports and Herb Kinman Chevrolet

NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie, Vinnie Miller will make his second start at the 1.5-mile Kentucky Speedway Friday night piloting the No. 01 Herb Kinman Chevrolet – Your Muscle Car Headquarters, JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team.



Miller made his first start on Sparta, KY track in 2017 in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, posting a 13th place finish after starting in the 18th place on the starting grid.



“I’m always excited to go to a track that I’ve raced on before,” Miller said. “It makes it much easier, despite the difference between an ARCA (Racing Series presented by Menards) car and an Xfinity Series car. Kentucky has a lot of grip and is super fast. I’m hoping to take what I’ve learned last year and my experience on 1.5-mile tracks this year to bring home a solid top-20 finish for Herb Kinman Chevrolet Yenko and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.”



The Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is slated to begin Friday, July 13th at 8:00pm ET on NBCSN and PRN Radio.

KYS PR