Ryan Ellis to return to road racing roots at Road America

Ryan Ellis and BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) are proud to announce that Ellis will be driving a Superlite Cars | Bachtel Excavating Chevrolet Camaro at Road America (Wisc.) on Saturday, August 25th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ellis and McLeod Motorsports first worked together earlier this year at Daytona International Speedway with new partner Densify, a cloud-optimization service.

The No.78 Densify Toyota Camry was a lap away from a top-five finish but ultimately was caught up in a late-race accident wiping the team out of contention.

Road America will be Ellis’ 77th start in the top-three series of NASCAR, and his third start at Wisc. -based road course, where he made his NASCAR debut in 2012.

“I’m so excited to be back with the BJ McLeod Motorsports team,” said Ellis. “We had a really good run going at Daytona and they showed their speed last year at Road America. I want to thank BJ for allowing us to do this together.

“Also, I want to thank Fran Hall from Superlite Cars for his continued support of my career, Matt Bachtel for doing everything he can to help me stay behind the wheel and Pit Stops for Hope for jumping on board to help us, as well.

“We’re definitely still looking for some sponsorship to help make this ride as competitive as possible, so hopefully we will have some more sponsorship announcements in the coming weeks.”

Ellis joins B.J. McLeod Motorsports after over ten-years of road racing experience in NASA Pro Racing, SCCA, and the Grand-Am Road Racing Series, accumulating wins at every level. He also was the lead development driver of the Superlite Coupe for Superlite Cars who will be the primary sponsor for Ellis at Road America.

Since first working together in 2011, Ellis and Hall have become great friends. Fran was even a groomsman at Ellis’ wedding earlier this year and has supported Ryan and his racing endeavors many times. Together, they won the NASA National Championship together in their first year competing and hold track records that stand to this day.

Also joining Ellis and the team will be Bachtel Excavating, a company that first sponsored Ellis at Mid-Ohio in 2016, where together they brought home an 18th place finish.

Bachtel Excavating, Inc. has been providing general excavating services to residential, commercial and industrial clients for two decades. With over 20 years of experience, this locally-owned and operated excavation company has the experience and skill needed to get the job done right. They are licensed, bonded and insured to handle projects throughout the state of Ohio.

Pit Stops for Hope will also be represented as associate sponsors at Road America.

Pit Stops for Hope, a new sponsor for Ellis, is a foundation that works with the racing community to help end child poverty. Dogwood CrossFit and Pet Paradise Lake Norman will be associate sponsors for the weekend as well.

More sponsorship is still being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Interested sponsors should reach out to Konnor Fulk at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and-or- Ryan Ellis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180 will take place Saturday, August 25th at 3:00 p.m. (ET) and will be aired LIVE on NBCSN, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90.

Ryan Ellis PR