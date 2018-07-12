AE Door and Windows on Board with Ross Chastain in Kentucky

AE Door and Windows will be joining team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller as the primary sponsor on board the No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro of Ross Chastain this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway.



AE Door and Windows is a major supplier of Clopay Garage Doors, Chamberlain Liftmaster Garage Door openers, ProVia entry and storm doors, and other fine products in the greater Cincinnati area. Not only is AE a major retail distributor and installer, but they also dominate in the new construction and commercial fields as well.



"All of our employees and customer at AE Door and Windows are excited to partner with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller," said Adam Weber, President of AE Door and Windows. "We are more than excited to be the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain and the No. 4 car. Partnering with Ross plays in well with being the official door and window of the Kentucky Speedway."



"I'm really excited to partner with AE Door and Windows," said Chastain. "We have a lot of momentum going in to Kentucky after our 10th place finish at Daytona, so it means a lot to have AE Door and Windows team support behind us."



The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 begins on Friday, July 13th at 8:00pm.

JDM PR