Go Green Racing Heads to Kentucky Speedway for Alsco 300

Joey Gase & Go Green Racing will look to bounce back this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. The team displayed a great deal of speed driving in the top 10 and top 15 consistently last weekend before getting caught in the inevitable "big one". Gase will take on the 1.5 mile oval in Sparta, Kentucky for the 12th time in his carer Friday night in the Alsco 300.



Go Green Racing's #35 Chevy Camaro will be sporting the ProMaster Home Repair blue & orange with the Donate Life logo on the hood. However, on the TV Panel you will find a special passenger, Jenifer Smith. Jenifer passed away in May of this year waiting for a kidney and pancreas transplant. She was a huge Donate Life advocate and a beloved volunteer at LifeCenter. Wednesday evening LifeCenter and ProMaster will be hosting a Hand Prints of Hope event at the Full Throttle Indoor Karting location in Florence, KY. At the event registered donors, donor families, recipients, or anyone affiliated with organ donation will be able to put their hand prints on the hood of Gase's car he'll be racing Friday night. Fans will also be able to race throughout the night and the top 9 lap times will qualify for the evenings feature to race against Joey himself.



"I'm excited to have LifeCenter & ProMaster with us this weekend in Kentucky," said Gase. "There's still over 120,000 people on the waiting list for a transplant and I think people kind of forget that. Which is why we're incredibly humbled to have Jenifer Smith on our car this weekend to tell her story and spread awareness."



Haulers enter the track on Thursday morning. The first practice for the Alsco 300 begins at 4:05 p.m. ET and final practice will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET. Live coverage of both practice sessions can be seen on the NBC Sports App only.

Joey Gase PR