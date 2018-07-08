GMS Racing NXS Daytona Recap

07 Jul 2018
Xfinity Series News
GMS Racing NXS Daytona Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Chase Elliott, No. 23 UNTUCKit Chevrolet
 

START: 11th

FINISH: 29th

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

- Elliott and the GMS Racing team had a mechanical issue with 10 laps to go in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway which relegated them to a 29th-place finish.

-Elliott will return to the No. 23 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17th.

Quote:

"We were in a really good spot there. Pushing Elliott (Sadler) there and had a really fast UNTUCKit Chevy tonight. We had a chance, that sucks man. I really felt being up in those two rows with only a handful of laps left is all you can really ask for. Can’t thank these guys enough for letting me drive their car. It was a lot of fun. I wish I could have gotten them a win here."
 

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet
 

START: 40th

FINISH: 18th
 

Notes:

- Justin Haley crossed the start-finish line in the first position in Friday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 but it was taken away after NASCAR declared that Haley’s bold move to take the lead on the final laps was illegal causing him to finish 18th.

- This was Haley’s second NXS start with GMS Racing and will return to the No. 24 Camaro at Watkins Glen International on August 4th.

Quote:

"I’m extremely blessed to even have a chance to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with GMS Racing. We are strong. We win together as a team and lose together as a team. I’ve put my heart and soul into this sport and I’m not planning on quitting. GMS Racing has always been behind me and I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity. Also, thank you to Fraternal Order of Eagles for the support.”

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

