GMS Racing NXS Daytona Recap

Notes:
- Justin Haley crossed the start-finish line in the first position in Friday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 but it was taken away after NASCAR declared that Haley’s bold move to take the lead on the final laps was illegal causing him to finish 18th.
- This was Haley’s second NXS start with GMS Racing and will return to the No. 24 Camaro at Watkins Glen International on August 4th.
Quote:
"I’m extremely blessed to even have a chance to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with GMS Racing. We are strong. We win together as a team and lose together as a team. I’ve put my heart and soul into this sport and I’m not planning on quitting. GMS Racing has always been behind me and I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity. Also, thank you to Fraternal Order of Eagles for the support.”