GMS Racing NXS Daytona Recap

Notes:

- Elliott and the GMS Racing team had a mechanical issue with 10 laps to go in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway which relegated them to a 29th-place finish.

-Elliott will return to the No. 23 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17th.

Quote:

"We were in a really good spot there. Pushing Elliott (Sadler) there and had a really fast UNTUCKit Chevy tonight. We had a chance, that sucks man. I really felt being up in those two rows with only a handful of laps left is all you can really ask for. Can’t thank these guys enough for letting me drive their car. It was a lot of fun. I wish I could have gotten them a win here."