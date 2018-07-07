RCR Post Race Report - Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

"We had a great No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro tonight and ran in the top 10 for the majority of the race. We started off too heavy on the splitter but worked to get it exactly where it needed to be for the final stage. The bottom lane was best for us all night. Unfortunately during the final stage, the 60 car kept going high to the middle and leaving a gap, so I started to move around him when he came down on me and spun us around. My team gave it their all and repaired it enough for us to stay out for the remainder of the race. Every point matters when you're running for a championship, and we made sure to get every one we could despite our circumstances. We made gains throughout all three restrictor-plate races this season. We just don't have the finishes to show it. We'll get back after it here in February."