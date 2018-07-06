Kyle Larson won tonight's Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway in dramatic fassion.

Driver NO. 42 won after Justin Haley was penalized for going below the yellow line on the last lap.

Justin Haley would finish 18th.

Rounding out the top five were Elliott Sadler in second, Christopher Bell in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth and Kaz Grala in fifth.

Larson edged Elliott sadler at the start finish line. Fiday was another heart-breaking loss for Sadler at Daytona, who finished second for the third straight time.

Pole sitter Ryan Preece left the race early on Friday night after an overheating issue. Preece would finish 39th.

This would mark the first time in four races that Preece did not finish in the top ten.

Towards the end of the race the big one happened when 16 cars wrecked with 19 laps to go.

Notables that wrecked include Febuary Daytona winner Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric who walked away from a wreckafter flipping multiple times.

The red flag would last 12 minutes.

Chase Elliott who will start from the pole tomorrow night finished 29th after an oil pump failure late in the race.

Saturday's win marked Kyle Larson's second win in-a-row after winning last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson

Race Winner: Kyle Larson

Next Race: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on Friday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.