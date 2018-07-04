Go Green Racing Representing the Stars and Stripes This Weekend in Daytona

Go Green Racing will head back down to Daytona International Speedway over the holiday weekend for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250. Back in February the team was running in the top 10 before getting caught in "the big one" on one of many overtime restarts. They know they have the speed to compete at the Superspeedways. All that's needed now is for the luck to fall their way during the Friday night showdown.

"I always love coming to the Superspeedways. Here at Daytona back in February and Talladega in April we had top 10 cars. It's awesome to know that we have the speed to go up and compete with the bigger budget teams; we just need some luck to fall our way," said Gase. "I can't thank Donate Life Florida, Sparks Energy, and Premier Millwright enough for coming on board with us this weekend!"

This holiday weekend Joey will sporting a brand new patriotic paint scheme with two special honorees on the hood. Justyn Meyer (organ donor) and Geoff Wasden's (tissue donor) photos will be besides the Donate Life Florida hood. Both Justyn and Geoff's families will be joining Joey and the team at the track this weekend and watching the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 from their pit box.

About Honorees:

Geoff grew up in Orlando. He was a happy, kind, outgoing, funny kid who loved animals, cooking and playing baseball, football and lacrosse. He had an endearing quality that drew people to him and he always connected with little kids. He could make anybody laugh. He was full of passion, competitiveness and sportsmanship. He graduated from Winter Park High School. He worked as a cook for KFC, as well as a stagehand with The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Geoff died by suicide in Feb 2016, at the age of 19. He had registered as an organ donor when he got his driver license. He was able to donate his corneas, heart valves, bone and connective tissue. His corneas helped restore the sight of a 45 year old woman and a 70 year old male. His other donations have no doubt enhanced the quality of life, if not saved the life, of untold recipients. Geoff’s family is very proud of how his gifts have touched the lives of so many people. Several family members were registered organ donors before his passing, but not actively involved in raising awareness. Now, they continue his legacy by advocating for organ & tissue donation.