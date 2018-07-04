Hard Fought 22nd Place Finish for Gase at Chicagoland Speedway

After a short break Gase and Go Green Racing headed back to the Midwest to take on Chicagoland Speedway. They got the weekend started with practice on Friday evening. At the start of the first practice session Joey said he was a little free on entry, but the remainder of practice he would fight a tight race car up off the corners. Taking the notes from practice, the crew worked hard to get the car ready for qualifying on Saturday afternoon. Gase made his first run at qualifying and said that run was a lot better than practice but he was still a little snug up off. He was sitting right on the edge of making the second round of qualifying, so they decided to send it back out. After he put down his lap time Gase said that time he was way too tight up off. When it was all said and done, he would qualify 27th for the afternoon's Overton's 300.



With temperatures reaching the low 100's (heat index) and in-car temperatures hitting 150+ Gase knew he was not only going to have to battle his fellow competitors on the track, but the elements as well. The clock hit 2:30pm CST and the Overton's 300 was officially under way. Shortly after the race had begun, Gase came over the radio and said that he was extremely tight. "10-4" says CC Patrick Donahue, "Just gotta keep on digging." They would end up staying green the entire first stage, so Gase's first chance for adjustments would be in between stages. He would bring it to pit road for 4 tires, fuel, two rounds in the RR, two rounds up on the track bar, and two rubbers out of the left rear.



They would get the green flag to start the second stage on lap 51. On lap 65, Joey said that he was decent at the beginning of the stage but on the long run he was starting to get too tight once again. They would remain under green the entire stage again, and at the end Joey said the main thing he needs is to turn better on and off the throttle. With that in mind, Donahue call for 1/8 of packer out of the RF, two more rounds in the RR, two more up on the track bar, two out of the LR, and one more pound of air pressure in the RR tire.



The green flag was out and the final stage had begun. Two laps in to the final stage the #9 of Tyler Reddick, #3 of Jeb Burton, and #16 of Ryan Reed all got into each other in turns 3 & 4 drawing the first caution of the race. They would go back to green on lap 103, but would get another caution 11 laps later. This caution was drawn for debris in turn 4. Under this caution, Joey would bring it to pit road for fresh tires and two rounds out of the LR. He climbed his way up to 22nd where he would restart. Shortly after going back to green he said he was feeling a vibration and to be ready. The vibration got worse and worse so he was forced to bring his Sparks Energy Chevy back down pit road for an unscheduled green flag pit stop. It was determined that the vibration was caused by a loose LR wheel. After the pit stop he would fall back to 27th and lost a lap and a half to the leaders, but would fight his way back up to 22nd where he would bring it to the checkered.



It wasn't quite the day that the team had been hoping for, but the guys showed an awful lot of fight this weekend. They never gave up and were able to turn a frustrating day into a 22nd place finish. Later that night Gase shared on social media, "Long, HOT (150 degrees hot), frustrating day for us. Got the car decent about half through the race. Then right after the 2nd stage we had to pit under green for a loose wheel which cost us two laps. We never gave up tho and salvaged a P22 finish."



This weekend the team will head back down south and get a second shot a Daytona International Speedway for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250. Gase & Go Green Racing will keep the frustrations behind them and get ready for what should shake out to be an exciting Friday night showdown later this week.

Joey Gase PR