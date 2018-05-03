Meding's Seafood And Stockley Tavern On Board With Joe Nemechek In Dover

Meding’s Seafood will join with Stockley Tavern and Package Store as the primary sponsors on board the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro of Joe Nemechek in the OneMain Financial 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover (De.) International Speedway.



Meding’s Seafood is a longtime supporter of JD Motorsports returning for their 6th season as a marketing partner. Located on Rt 1 south on your way to our Delaware Beaches, Meding's Seafood serves up the freshest seafood along with non seafood dishes and exciting specials in a family ambiance. At Meding's Seafood, every dish is created using only the freshest, finest ingredients.



Stockley Tavern offers a full service kitchen along with nightly drink specials. The newly renovated package store boasts #thecoldestbeerintown as well as a wide variety of wines and spirits as well.



“It means a lot to this team to have the support of Meding’s and Stockley again at Dover,” said team owner, Johnny Davis. “The team always enjoys our trips to Meding’s Seafood, and their food is always a high point of the weekend. Stockley Tavern and Package Store has a very cool history, and I’m looking forward to promoting it on my race car this weekend.”



“I’m very excited to be racing at the Monster Mile again this weekend,” said Nemecheck. “I’ve won there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I’ve had a lot of great finishes in both the Xfinity and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It’s great to have sponsorship from some long-time supporters of my friend, Johnny Davis. Hopefully we can bring home a great finish for Meding’s Seafood and Stockley Tavern.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Dover International Raceway is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the OneMain Financial 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR