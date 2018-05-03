Vinnie Miller Looks To Master The Monster Mile

After scoring his best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish so far last weekend, Vinnie Miller has a lot of confidence heading into the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Raceway.



This will be Miller’s first time racing at the “Monster Mile,” but he hopes that past experience at similar concrete tracks and help from his driver coach, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Landon Cassill, will translate into a successful weekend for the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro team.



“I’ve heard a lot about the Monster Mile and how tricky it is to get around the one-mile track,” said Miller. “I’ve been preparing all week, met with my driver coach Landon yesterday, and I’m looking forward to getting to Dover (International Raceway). I’m excited to go out there and figure it out; I’ve always been a fan of concrete tracks so it should be a fun weekend. I know the guys on the JD Motorsports team with Gary Keller have a good Camaro ready for us so hopefully we will have a successful weekend.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Dover International Raceway is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the OneMain Financial 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

