Garrett Smithley Has Momentum Going Into The OnMain Financial 300

After an exciting top-ten finish last weekend in Talladega, Garrett Smithley has a lot of confidence heading to Dover International Raceway for this Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200.



Smithley has raced at Dover International Raceway four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best finish of 24th place in the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro.



“This is the most confident that I’ve ever felt going into the Dover race,” said Smithley. “This hasn’t always been one of my best tracks, but with the way that this No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team is performing this year, I think we’ll leave with our best ever Dover finish.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Dover International Raceway is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the OneMain Financial 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

