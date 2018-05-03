Ross Chastain Excited to Return to Dover

After a disappointing finish last weekend in Talladega, Ross Chastain is more eager than ever to return to Dover International Raceway, one of his best tracks. The No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro will carry the familiar theme of “Protect Your Melon” for this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200. This will mark the third year that team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller has teamed up with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) to encourage race fans to buckle up and drive safe.



Chastain has raced at Dover in the NASCAR Xfinity Series six times and has had some really strong runs, including one of his career-best qualifying efforts of 11th place. Chastain also made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut last year at Dover, finishing an impressive 20th place.



“The whole No. 4 team is ready to put Talladega behind us and move on to one of our favorite races of the year,” said Chastain. “This partnership with the OHS has grown into such a cool program. I’m very proud to carry the ‘Protect Your Melon’ message again, and I think this will be a great weekend.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Dover International Raceway is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the OneMain Financial 200 will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

