Bad Luck For Ross Chastain at Talladega

Ross Chastain did not have luck on his side for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.



Chastain qualified 26th, and was having a strong run early in Saturday’s race. Unfortunately, 78 laps into the race, the No. 4 Flex Seal Chevrolet Camaro suffered a bearing failure, ending Chastain’s day early and relegating him to a 34th place finish. Despite the finish, Chastain maintains his 12th place position in NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings.



“This was a hard one to swallow for me and my JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team,” Chastain said. “With the awesome season we’ve been having, we came into the race with really high expectations, but these things happen. We’ll head to Dover next week, one of our best tracks, and not let this weekend slow us down. Big shout-out to Phil Swift and Flex Seal for their support this weekend.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 5th, 2018.

JDM PR