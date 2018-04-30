Joe Nemechek Finishes 31st at Talladega

Joe Nemechek, driving the No. 15 Fleetwing Chevrolet Camaro for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, came home in 31st place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Spark’s Energy 300 at Talladega (Al.) Superspeedway.



Nemechek started the race in 23rd place, and ran in the top-fifteen and top-ten throughout the day. Stage three of the race had a long green-flag run until a late caution sent the race into overtime. With many teams pitting or running out of fuel, the No. 15 team decided not to pit in hopes they’d make it to the end. Unfortunately, the gamble did not pay off, and Nemechek ran out of fuel just short of the finish.



“I’m very proud of my No. 15 JD Motorsports team for giving me such a competitive car this weekend,” Nemechek said. “We had a choice at the end to either pit for fuel and restart behind everyone who stayed out, or stay out and have a chance to pick up a lot of positions. Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t pay off, but that’s racing. I’m very thankful to my long-time sponsors Fleetwing Corporation and D.A.B. Contractors for all that they’ve done for me this weekend.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover (De.) International Speedway on May 5th, 2018.

JDM PR