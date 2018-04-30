Garrett Smithley Scores a Top-10 at Talladega

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway proved once again that Garrett Smithley and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller are a force to be reckoned with at the superspeedway races.



Smithley, driving the No. 0 FAME Chevrolet Camaro, was running in third place for a large portion of the third stage of the Sparks Energy 300. As the race neared its conclusion, it looked as if Smithley would score his first top-three finish; however, a late-race caution sent the race into overtime and the No. 0 team past their fuel window. Smithley pitted before the green-white-checkered finish, and pushed his way back to tenth place before the checkered flag.



“Another great restrictor plate race for my ‘Number Nuthin’ JD Motorsports team!,” Smithley said. “This was a really solid day with a top-ten finish, so hats off to all of the guys on this team. It was huge to have the support of FAME, Alabama FAME, and Sonoco this weekend. We’ve had a fifth place (Daytona, February 2018) and a tenth place finish with this same car, so hopefully we can do even better when we go back to Daytona in July, maybe even go for the win.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 5th, 2018.

JDM PR