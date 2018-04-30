Vinnie Miller Scores Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Finish at Talladega

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie driver, Vinnie Miller, had an impressive run in Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 at Talladeaga Superspeedway, finishing in the 17th place for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



Miller qualified in 25th place and kept the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking Chevrolet Camaro clean throughout the race. Despite having only run one other restrictor place race in his career (the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega, in which Miller finished seventh), Miller ran a very consistent race, averaging 21st place position during the entire race, and running the fastest lap on track during three scoring loops. The team’s pit strategy and Miller’s smart driving placed the No. 01 Chevy in fourth place for much of the third stage of the race.



“Our weekend at Talladega (Superspeedway) went well despite the heavy hearts of the loss of James Hylton,” said Miller. “I was glad we were able to run up front for a majority of the race. My spotter, Tyler Green, was able to keep us out of trouble and avoid the crashes. Bryan (Berry) had a great pit strategy for the No. 01 JAS Expedited team that would have played out well if it wasn’t for that last caution. The questionable penalty call on our fuel splash pit stop put us toward the rear of the lead lap cars for the green/white/checkered finish, which was disappointing. It wasn’t the top-10 we had hoped for but we’ll take 17th and my career best (NASCAR) Xfinity Series finish and head to Dover and see what the Monster Mile has for us. Thank you to JAS Expedited Trucking and Johnny Davis for their support.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 5th, 2018.

JDM PR