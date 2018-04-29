Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Talladega Superspeedway

Start: 3rd

Stage one: 11th

Stage two: 2nd

Finish: 1st

Points: 7th

Additional Info

- Gallagher and GMS Racing claimed their first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory this weekend in the 27th Annual Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- Gallagher’s win qualifies the No. 23 Allegiant team to compete for the Dash 4 Cash next weekend at Dover International Raceway.

- This win locks Gallagher into the Playoffs beginning at Richmond Raceway.

- Gallagher sits seventh in the NXS driver points standings, 20 points behind Daniel Hemric.

Quote

“What a day for GMS Racing! I still can’t believe we just won at Talladega Superspeedway. This is a dream come true and I honestly can’t put it into words how excited I am for this team. We all have been working so hard to better this program and this win shows that all of the hard work has paid off. Getting GMS Racing and myself our first Xfinity win, and getting locked into the Playoffs, is a huge milestone. We also get another chance to win one hundred thousand dollars at Dover next weekend in the Dash 4 Cash. We have a lot going for us, now we need to continue to execute and win some more races."

GMS Racing PR