RCR Post Race Report - Alabama 300

"We can't seem to catch a break at these restrictor-plate tracks. We had a strong No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet all weekend. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and my team focused on race trim for this weekend, knowing we needed a bit more of that at our last plate race. I had no issues during the race, and we were able to run in the top 10 pretty much all day. It' unfortunate that our result didn't match it. I had a vibration with less than 30 laps to go, but we thought we could manage it to the end. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case this time and the tire blew with just a handful of laps remaining. I'm bummed we couldn't take home the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus, but we did earn some stage points in the first two stages. We'll regroup and get after it at Dover next weekend."

"We can't seem to catch a break at these restrictor-plate tracks. We had a strong No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet all weekend. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and my team focused on race trim for this weekend, knowing we needed a bit more of that at our last plate race. I had no issues during the race, and we were able to run in the top 10 pretty much all day. It' unfortunate that our result didn't match it. I had a vibration with less than 30 laps to go, but we thought we could manage it to the end. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case this time and the tire blew with just a handful of laps remaining. I'm bummed we couldn't take home the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus, but we did earn some stage points in the first two stages. We'll regroup and get after it at Dover next weekend."