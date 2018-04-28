RCR PR
RCR Post Race Report - Alabama 300
28 Apr 2018 Steven B. Wilson
10 times
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Kevin Harvick Tops Fr8Auctions Qualifying, Earns Pole for 49th GEICO 500
- Spencer Boyd Falls Victim to Superspeedway Racing in Talladega
- Cole Custer Finishes Solid Ninth at Talladega No. 00 Haas Automation Driver Is Now Fifth in Points
- Chase Briscoe 16th at Talladega
- Statement from NASCAR and ARCA on the Passing of James Hylton