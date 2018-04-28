Cole Custer Finishes Solid Ninth at Talladega No. 00 Haas Automation Driver Is Now Fifth in Points

Race Winner: Spencer Gallagher of GMS Racing (Chevrolet) in overtime

Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Elliott Sadler of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-25):

● Custer started 12th and finished seventh and picked up four bonus points.

● Said No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang was handling well.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 26-50):

● Custerstarted seventh and finished seventh.

● On lap 28 under caution, Custer pitted for right side tires and fuel.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 51-113):

● Custerstarted second and finished ninth.

● On lap 53, Custer pitted for left side tires and fuel.

● Fuel only pit stop on lap 75.

● Custer moved his way up to second on the last lap in turn three, but then was shuffled out the draft and finished ninth.

Notes:

● This marks Custer’s seventh top-10 finish of the 2018 season.

● Custer earned four extra regular season points in Stage 1 and four points in Stage 2.

● Fivecautions slowed the race for 29laps with only 19 of the 40 drivers finishing on the lead lap.

● Spencer Gallagherled only one lap, but it was the final lap andhe won the Sparks Energy 300 to score his first careerXfinity Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Brandon Jones was .152 seconds.

Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing With Biagi-DenBeste:

“We were pretty solid all day. Our guys worked really hard in the Haas-Automation Mustang and got us pretty good speed. We are getting our speedway program better and better. Right there at the end I made a good block off of turn two but wish I would have done something different in three and four to get the lead. It is what it is. It is nice to get the experience. I have never even been able to race for a win at a speedway yet so it is nice to get that experience and hopefully I can use it next time.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the OneMain Financial 200 on Saturday, May 5 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The race starts at 1:30 (EDT) and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

TSC PR